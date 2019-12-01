|
Nan Louise Law (Kelly), 75 passed away unexpected at her home on November 17, 2019 in Port Charlotte, Florida.
Nan was born in Decatur, Indiana to Roger & Helen Kelly on March 9, 1944. She graduated from Decatur High School then continued her studies in Nursing at Ball State University. She was most proud of her role as an EMT at Adams County Hospital.
Nan is survived by Joseph Law, her spouse of 35 years, her best friend Chomper, her
many wonderful neighbors and friends, two sons, Tony Law, Michael Secaur, a daughter Amy Rinaldi, step children Kristan Siatras and Peter Law, grandchildren, Taylor Rinaldi,
Abby Rinaldi, Wesley Secaur, Souletta Smith, Darby Secaur, and two great grandchildren, Isabelle and Georgia Smith.
There will be a private family gathering in Port Charlotte Florida but no public
funeral.