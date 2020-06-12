Nancy Ann Beasom, age 83, died on Tues. May 26, 2020. She was born in Kansas City, Kan., and moved to Media, Pa., after graduating high school. She graduated from the University of Pennsylvania and married her beloved husband, Ron, of 61 years. After 15 years as a stay-at-home mother, she launched a career as an occupational therapist. Nancy's biography appears in Marquis' Who's Who of American Women for her noteworthy contributions to the field of occupational therapy. Upon retirement, she and her husband moved to Punta Gorda. Not long afterwards, she worked alongside her husband, for 6 years, on the Princess Cruise Lines, traveling the world. Her interests included serving in her church as an elder and newsletter poet, gardening, writing poetry, and enjoying her family. She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving husband, Ronald Beasom; her children, Kim Schwab (Terry), Jeff Beasom (Diane), Bryn Fay (Russell), and her nine grandchildren, Zachary Schwab (Hannah), Ethan Schwab (Bethany), Savannah Self (Zadok), Abbey Schwab, Tyler Beasom, Jessica Beasom, Matthew Fay, Brittany Fay, and Mark Fay. She is also survived by her sister, Shirley Sargent (Tom). She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and the joy she found in laughter and a positive attitude.



A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Sunday June 14, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store