Nancy Berner
Nancy Berner, 65, died Sept. 25, 2020. She was born in N.J. in 1955, where she lived most of her life. Nancy retired from UPS after 27 years & moved to Port Charlotte, Fla.

She was a member of the Rock Calvary Chapel in Punta Gorda, Fla. Wife of late husband Bruce Oliver Berner. Survived by her daughter Trish (Paul) Dempster, of Port Charlotte, Fla., her sister Dale Maxwell, of Millville, N.J., & many extended family that includes several nieces & nephews.

At this time the family has no services planned.

Published in Sun Newspapers on Oct. 18, 2020.
