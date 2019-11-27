|
Nancy C. Tobey, 80, of Punta Gorda, Florida passed away after a long illness on November 23, 2019 with her loving husband of 38 years, William M. "Bill" Tobey at her side.
Nancy was born May 20, 1939 in Lawrence, Massachusetts to the late Leo and Mary Gagnon. In addition to her husband, Nancy is survived by her daughters, Susan McEvoy of North Andover, Massachusetts, Nancy Mukerje of Littleton, New Hampshire and Paula Van Wie of Haverhill, Massachusetts; a step-son, William "Billy" Tobey of Raleigh, North Carolina; and two grandchildren, Amanda Avery of Littleton, New Hampshire and Matthew Mukerjee of Berkley, California.
After raising her three children, Nancy elected to further her life and entered the work force, obtaining employment at Holy Family Hospital, Methuen, Massachusetts; after passing an examination in 1988, Nancy was awarded a certificate from the National Tumor Registry Association, as a Certified Tumor Registrar. She enjoyed employment in the hospital for over 20 years, before retiring to Florida in 2000 with her husband, Bill, who fondly and with great interest cared for her during her illness.
A Celebration of Life Service for Nancy will be held Friday 4:00 PM, November 29, 2019 at Roberson Funeral Home Chapel, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, Florida 33948.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the -Florida Gulf Coast Chapter, 4075 Tamiami Trail #2, Port Charlotte, Florida 33952.
