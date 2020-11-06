1/1
Nancy Gail Kelly Vuic
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Gail Kelly Vuic, 82, of Fort Worth, Texas, formerly a Punta Gorda resident of 50 years, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Nov. 2, 2020, after a long illness.

A steel magnolia with a sharp wit and sense of humor, Nancy was a devoted mother, a kind and caring friend, a good neighbor, and a dedicated Charlotte County educator who first moved to Punta Gorda in 1968.

Born in Bossier City, La., on Jan. 18, 1938, she was the daughter of a World War I and World War II Army veteran and minister and grew up in Inverness, Fla., where she was an all-conference basketball player at Citrus High School. She graduated from Corry Area High School in Corry, Pa., in 1955.

She earned a B.A. at Clarion University in Clarion, Pa., where she was a member of Delta Zeta sorority, and an M.A. in Library and Information Science at the University of South Florida in Tampa.

Nancy was employed as a librarian at both Charlotte High School and Port Charlotte Junior High for 30 years. Prior to arriving in Punta Gorda, she worked in schools in Pittsburgh, Key West, and Ft. Lauderdale.

Over the years she dedicated her time as a volunteer at the Charlotte County Justice Center Law Library, the Punta Gorda Public Library, and the Port Charlotte Public Library.

She is survived by her daughter, Kelly Vuic Oliva of Tampa, son, Dr. Jason Vuic (Kara) of Fort Worth, Texas; grandchildren Mila and Angel Oliva IV and Asher and Imogene Vuic; sisters Susie Coppernoll (Dean) of Fayetteville, Ark., and Dr. Linda Ricard (Patrick) of Baton Rouge, La.; in-laws Daniel Vuic (Barbara) of Trafford, Pa.; and many close nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends throughout the U.S. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 40 years, Milan "Gerby" Vuic, and her brothers, Robert Kelly and John Kelly.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Friends of the Punta Gorda Library, 401 Shreve Street, Punta Gorda, Florida, 33950.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Newspapers on Nov. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved