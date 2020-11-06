Nancy Gail Kelly Vuic, 82, of Fort Worth, Texas, formerly a Punta Gorda resident of 50 years, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Nov. 2, 2020, after a long illness.



A steel magnolia with a sharp wit and sense of humor, Nancy was a devoted mother, a kind and caring friend, a good neighbor, and a dedicated Charlotte County educator who first moved to Punta Gorda in 1968.



Born in Bossier City, La., on Jan. 18, 1938, she was the daughter of a World War I and World War II Army veteran and minister and grew up in Inverness, Fla., where she was an all-conference basketball player at Citrus High School. She graduated from Corry Area High School in Corry, Pa., in 1955.



She earned a B.A. at Clarion University in Clarion, Pa., where she was a member of Delta Zeta sorority, and an M.A. in Library and Information Science at the University of South Florida in Tampa.



Nancy was employed as a librarian at both Charlotte High School and Port Charlotte Junior High for 30 years. Prior to arriving in Punta Gorda, she worked in schools in Pittsburgh, Key West, and Ft. Lauderdale.



Over the years she dedicated her time as a volunteer at the Charlotte County Justice Center Law Library, the Punta Gorda Public Library, and the Port Charlotte Public Library.



She is survived by her daughter, Kelly Vuic Oliva of Tampa, son, Dr. Jason Vuic (Kara) of Fort Worth, Texas; grandchildren Mila and Angel Oliva IV and Asher and Imogene Vuic; sisters Susie Coppernoll (Dean) of Fayetteville, Ark., and Dr. Linda Ricard (Patrick) of Baton Rouge, La.; in-laws Daniel Vuic (Barbara) of Trafford, Pa.; and many close nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends throughout the U.S. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 40 years, Milan "Gerby" Vuic, and her brothers, Robert Kelly and John Kelly.



Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Friends of the Punta Gorda Library, 401 Shreve Street, Punta Gorda, Florida, 33950.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store