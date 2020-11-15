Nancy Louise Plymale, 72, passed away on Nov. 9, 2020, in Arcadia, Fla.
Nancy was born on New Years Day, 1948, in Rockville Centre, N.Y., and moved to Fort Pierce, Fla., in 1963. She has been a resident of Arcadia, Fla., since 1994.
Nancy graduated from Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education. She taught kindergarten and first grade at Ft. Pierce Elementary School.
Nancy was a member of Cora Stickney Harper Chapter of DAR of Ft. Pierce and an associate member of Peace River Chapter DAR, Arcadia. She has been an avid FSU fan since 1966 when her brother, Jeff, began his studies there.
Nancy was a member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Ft. Pierce and St. Edmund's Episcopal Church in Arcadia.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Bart, whom she married on Christmas Day 1981, two sons, Matthew-with his wife Jessica and daughter Josephine-and Benjamin.
She is also survived by her brother Steve Miller, sister-in-law Christine Ebner Miller Keating, brother-in-law Wade Plymale and sister-in-law Sonia Plymale, and several nieces and nephews.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents Warren (Bud) and Carol Miller, and her brother Jeff Miller.
In Lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 210 South Indian River Drive, Ft. Pierce, FL 34950 or St. Edmunds Episcopal Church, 327 Hickory St., Arcadia, FL 34266. Due to COVID flowers are not being accepted in church.
A service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at 2 p.m. at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Fort Pierce. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral Home, Fort Pierce. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com