Englewood Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service
3070 South McCall Road
Englewood, FL 34224
(941) 475-9800
Nancy Lynn Harris


1947 - 2020
Nancy Lynn Harris Obituary
Nancy Lynn Harris, 72, of Englewood, Fla. passed away on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at her Charlotte County residence.

Born on Sept. 14, 1947 in Ft. Wayne, Ind. to Robert and Burnadine Robbins, Nancy was a Northside High School graduate and a member of the Beta Sigma Phi for thirty years. A spiritual woman, she was a member of the Lutheran Church of Ft. Wayne Concordia.

Nancy was known by her family and friends for her constant pursuit of knowledge. She loved to read Nora Roberts novels and enjoyed studying history, especially pertaining to the Civil War. She enjoyed collecting shells of the beach and crocheting in her free time. An incredible cook, she enthusiastically loved spending time in the kitchen trying new recipes. A loving mother for her family, she will be deeply missed by all her family and friends who knew her.

Nancy was proceeded in death by her father, Robert Robbins and her beloved husband of thirty-seven years, James Edward Harris.

Survivors include her loving companion of seventeen years: Stephen W. Bates of Englewood, Fla.; her dear mother: Burnadine Robbins; children: James E. Harris, Jr., Todd A. (Diana) Harris, Robyn (Daren) Chapman; sister: Patty (Phil) Kolkman; step-son: Stephen E. Bates; step-daughter: Angela M. Woods; 12 grandchildren and 11 great -grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Nancy's life will be held in Ft. Wayne at a later date.

Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com
