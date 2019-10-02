Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kays Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home & Cremation Services
635 E Marion Avenue
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
(941) 639-1133
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Higgins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy M. Higgins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy M. Higgins Obituary
Nancy M.

Higgins

(October 5, 1928 - September 28, 2019)

Anna "Nancy" (Coghlan) Higgins, 91, daughter of Anna E. Keetley and Hugh J. Coghlan, is now reunited with her husband and son. Nancy was married to Joseph E. Higgins for 70 years.

She is survived by daughters, Nancy Jo (John) Krusinski and Gay Higgins; sons, Joey J. Higgins and Dean Higgins who passed in 2013; brothers, Bud (Eleanor) Coghlan who passed and Joseph (Louise) Coughlin; sister, Bella Marie (Henry) Wilhelm; grandson Philip C. Bellace; granddaughters, Christa Ann (Brian) Moss; Tam (Friars) Burns and Caitlin Morgan; great grandson, Connor Hagerman.

Nancy attended St. Richards Grammar School in S Phila and graduated from Paulsboro High School, where she met Joe.

Nancy and Joe owned The Paulsboro Hotel and Bar in NJ for 11 years.

In 1987 they first came to FL and eventually made their home on Shell Creek, in 1996. She belonged to the Punta Gorda Elks, Cleveland Moose Lodge and American Legion Post 103.

Nancy enjoyed dancing with Joe, boating and the sunset on Shell Creek. Most of all she enjoyed watching the Phila Phillies and Eagles.

Nancy wishes that Caitlin, Justine and Jeffrey have a good and happy life.

Services will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Kays Ponger at 635 E Marion Ave, Punta Gorda from 2-4 pm.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now