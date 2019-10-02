|
|
Nancy M.
Higgins
(October 5, 1928 - September 28, 2019)
Anna "Nancy" (Coghlan) Higgins, 91, daughter of Anna E. Keetley and Hugh J. Coghlan, is now reunited with her husband and son. Nancy was married to Joseph E. Higgins for 70 years.
She is survived by daughters, Nancy Jo (John) Krusinski and Gay Higgins; sons, Joey J. Higgins and Dean Higgins who passed in 2013; brothers, Bud (Eleanor) Coghlan who passed and Joseph (Louise) Coughlin; sister, Bella Marie (Henry) Wilhelm; grandson Philip C. Bellace; granddaughters, Christa Ann (Brian) Moss; Tam (Friars) Burns and Caitlin Morgan; great grandson, Connor Hagerman.
Nancy attended St. Richards Grammar School in S Phila and graduated from Paulsboro High School, where she met Joe.
Nancy and Joe owned The Paulsboro Hotel and Bar in NJ for 11 years.
In 1987 they first came to FL and eventually made their home on Shell Creek, in 1996. She belonged to the Punta Gorda Elks, Cleveland Moose Lodge and American Legion Post 103.
Nancy enjoyed dancing with Joe, boating and the sunset on Shell Creek. Most of all she enjoyed watching the Phila Phillies and Eagles.
Nancy wishes that Caitlin, Justine and Jeffrey have a good and happy life.
Services will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Kays Ponger at 635 E Marion Ave, Punta Gorda from 2-4 pm.