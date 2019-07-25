Nancy Marie Galvin, 73, of Englewood, FL, peacefully transitioned to her eternal home on Sunday, July 21, 2019.



She was born February 22, 1946, in Milwaukee, WI.



At a young age, Nancy and her family moved to Bourg, Louisiana and then in 1957, settled in Englewood, Florida. Among many early accomplishments, she excelled in track and field, was a cheerleader and graduated as Salutatorian from Venice High School in the class of 1964. Nancy was a member of the Young Women's Club and a longtime member of the Englewood Church of God, which later became Suncoast Worship Center. Later in life, she assisted her daughter and son in law in their mission to serve severely disabled orphaned children in China as the Financial Administrator for Loaves and Fishes International Inc.



Nancy was a woman filled with kindness, grace and the love of God. She had a unique way of comforting and inspiring people with words of wisdom like no other. Nancy will also be fondly remembered for unselfishly opening their home to family and friends so they could gather for holidays, special occasions or simply no reason at all. She loved capturing these special times through pictures, and the cherished memories will be forever etched in our hearts.



Nancy is survived by her husband of 54 years, Dale Galvin; children David (Rachel) Galvin of Englewood and Deena (Mike) Van't Hul of Fuzhou, China. She was blessed to be cherished by her grandchildren, Garrett and Wade Galvin and Logan, Mitchell, Priscilla and Caleb Van't Hul; sisters, Ginny Spurley, Mary Matherne, Renee Kastor and brother Jerry Matherne. Nancy is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, relatives and lifelong friends.



Nancy was preceded in death by her loving parents, Fran and Maryan Matherne.



Visitation will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Living Hope Church, 881 S. River Rd, Englewood, Florida 34223. There will be a brief memorial service to close the visitation.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Loaves and Fishes International Inc., 375 N. McCall Rd., Englewood, FL. 34223