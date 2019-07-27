|
Natala Orobello
Natala Orobello, 70 of Port Charlotte FL passed away Thursday July 18 at the Hospice House in Englewood, Fl. She was born December 25th, 1948 in Messina, Italy. She is survived by her adoring husband of 50 years Michael, daughter Natalie and her husband Scott, son Frank and his wife Michelle and 5 grandchildren, Nathan, Olivia, Sophia, Julia and Rachel.
Natala was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was also a beloved teacher for over 30 years. Teaching English, first at the School of the Holy Child in Old Westbury, N.Y. and then becoming a professor at Long Island University. Upon moving to Florida in 1993, Natala taught at Port Charlotte High School and then became a professor at Florida South Western State College (formerly known as Edison). Natala was an accomplished author, poet and over the last several months became an amazing artist. Her passion for teaching was evident in all her lesson planning and extracurricular clubs that she organized and facilitated. She believed in always learning and wanted to share her appreciation of art, literature and customs from other cultures and countries with her students.
Her Memorial Service will be held on August 10th at 11:00am at Edgewater United Methodist Church, 19190 Cochran Blvd. Port Charlotte, FL . In Lieu of flowers please consider making donations in Natala's name to the Cancer Society: https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html (specifically Multiple Myeloma) and Tidewell Hospice https://tidewellhospice.org/home/giving/