Natalie J. "Nancy" Rachwal, 87, of Punta Gorda passed away May 19, 2019. She was born November 5, 1931 Passaic, NJ. Nancy was a financial analyst and retired from Meldisco in 1993; she moved to Punta Gorda in 1995 from Saddle Brook, NJ. Nancy was a wonderful mother who was full of life and love. She was gracious and caring, an excellent cook, extremely hospitable and a lot of fun. She was adventurous and loved to travel. Nancy loved flowers, turtles, gardening, decorating, dancing, knitting, reading and a good mystery; she enjoyed shopping and looking for bargains. Nancy will be deeply missed; she was an inspiration and a gem.



Nancy leaves behind by her daughter, Christine Rachwal; son, Kenneth (Dana) Rachwal; and four grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Henry Joseph Rachwal; and daughter, Karen Christine Rachwal.



The Funeral Mass in celebration of Nancy's life will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019 at San Antonio Catholic Church. Memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities of DeSoto County. To express condolences to the family, please visit www.LTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guest book. Arrangements are by Larry Taylor Funeral and Cremation Services.
