Nathaniel Kembery Pipkins
Retired US Army MSG Nathaniel Kembery Pipkins, age 89, 4737 Dominion Road of Fayetteville, departed this life on Monday, August 31, 2020.

Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 ,at 11 a.m. at Wiseman Mortuary Chapel.Burial at a later date at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery.

He leaves to cherish his loving memory: wife of 44 years Jean Pipkins; son, Ernest Sanford Jr.; daughters, Cynthia Pickins, Mellanor Bridges, Jeamene Sanford, Freida Cook, and six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Published in Sun Newspapers on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
WISEMAN MORTUARY
