Anne B. Hoffman



Anne Brocker Hoffman, formally of Venice, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in Midway City, CA.



Anne was born in Evansville, IN on October 20, 1942 to Dr. George A. and Beulah Held. She married Roger P. Hoffman on June 1, 1963 in Jasper, IN. Her only child, Peter, was born in 1967, in Georgetown, MD.



She graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Indiana University, Bloomington with a BA in History in 1964. In 1967, she went on to earn a Masters Degree in Social Studies.



Anne, Roger and Peter homesteaded for many years in rural Bartholomew County, IN, building a log cabin on 40 acres. She loved to garden, growing every type of fruit or vegetable you can imagine. In addition, she became an expert on raising goats, chickens, sheep and cows organically when organic was not cool.



Over her 35-year teaching career, she taught Social Studies, World History, World Geography, Government, World Religions and International Relations to 6th-12th grade students at Western JHS in Bethesda, MD, ABC Montessori, Southside JHS and Columbus East HS in Columbus, IN and Pine View School, Sarasota Co., FL.



Anne had been a regular visitor to Venice, FL since 1967 and a permanent resident since 2000. She was a member of the Venice United Church of Christ since 2008 and dedicated much of her time to the Hospitality Table at the Interfaith Dinners for the homeless and poor.



She was a so-so Mahjong player but loved her Mahjong Mavens. Anne could often annoy and/or entertain many of her friends and neighbors with her dry sense of humor, but they loved her positive outlook on life.



Survivors include her son, Peter A. Hoffman and his wife Cindy of Los Angeles, CA, sister-in-law, Sharon J. Held, nephew, Jon Held of Lafayette, IN, niece, Gretchen Johnson of Maple Valley, WA and cousin, Betty White of Venice, FL.



She was preceded in death by her husband Roger (04/06/09) and her brother J. David Held (07/15/15).



Services: A memorial service will be held at the Venice United Church of Christ at a later date.



Contributions: Memorial donations may be made to Venice United Church of Christ, 620 Shamrock, Blvd., Venice, FL 34293