Neal A Cennamo Sr. passed away peacefully on June 25th at the age of 86 following a short stay at the Cape Fear Hospice Center in Wilmington NC.
He leaves his loving wife of 66 years Beverly, daughters Debbi Cocoziello(Barry); Linda Jasper, Diane Carrigan and son Neal Jr. A sister Angie Armstrong(Ken) along with multiple nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren whom he cherished.
Born in Paterson NJ he raised his family in Haskell NJ before moving to Rotunda FL for 25 years of a wonderful, fun filled retirement with his wife Beverly always by his side. They spent the last seven years together in Wilmington NC to be closer to his family. There you would see him at the farmers markets always walking lovingly hand in hand with his wife Beverly.
In his early years he worked as a mason for his uncle before moving on to work over 40 years for DuPont in Pompton Lakes NJ as a quality control inspector.
He was a sports enthusiast enjoying bowling, playing pool, watching Yankees baseball, football and golf tournaments. He loved to golf, hunt and fish with his brother Carmen and son Neal. An avid golfer, he achieved his first hole in one at the age of 75 while playing with his golf buddies (The Sewing Circle). He also won first place in a bowling tournament with a score of 298. He loved his Brittany spaniel hunting dogs (Pinky being his favorite).
He will be missed immensely.
Mass memorial planned at St Francis of Assisi in Haskell NJ. Date to be determined.