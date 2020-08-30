1/
Nelda E. Mixell
Nelda E. Mixell, 63, of Port Charlotte, Fla., and formerly of Muncie, Ind., passed away peacefully on July 31, 2020, at Signature Health Care of Port Charlotte, Fla. Her daughter, Malia, was fortunate to spend the morning with her mother on the day of her passing as visitation to the nursing home had been suspended due to Covid -19. Nelda had suffered with a long term battle with Stage four cancer including blindness resulting in her entering the nursing home in July of 2019.

She was born in Muncie, Ind., May 17, 1957, to Albert E. Mixell and Nora Elizabeth (Judd) Mixell. She attended Muncie schools and was graduated from Muncie Northside High School in 1975. She worked at Ball State University Bookstore for a number of years prior to moving to Houston, Texas and then onto Port Charlotte, Fla.

Nelda worked as a server in Houston and Punta Gorda. She worked for a number of years at Fisherman's Village- Punta Gorda, Fla., with her last position at the Village Fish Market where she proudly worked her last few years.

Nelda is survived by her only daughter, Malia Mixell-White, Punta Gorda, Fla., and two grandsons, Easton and Walker. She is survived by her only sister, Sarah E. Parker, Muncie, Ind., her local nephew and caregiver, Chris B. Parker, Punta Gorda, Fla., nephew Kent A. Parker (Mary), Muncie, Ind., and her niece, Roxanne Wilkinson (Louis), Remington, Ind. She is also survived by ten great-nieces and nephews, six great-great nieces and nephews, and numerous cousins.

Nelda is also survived by her close and dear friend, Cathy (Joe) Dunkin Puterbaugh who she relocated to Port Charlotte, Fla. to be near.

There were no services or calling hours. There will be a Celebration of Life Event at Beef O'Bradys-Punta Gorda, Fla., on Saturday, September 12, 2020, from 2-6 p.m. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Nelda's life.

Published in Sun Newspapers on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Beef O'Bradys-Punta Gorda
August 27, 2020
Family of Nelda, I’m so sorry to read of her passing. I knew Nelda from NHS & my sons classmate. So sad. Prayers & Sympathy. R.I.P. Nelda
Sarah Humphrey
Friend
August 27, 2020
Nelda & I were friends for 46 years and I think God everyday that she moved to Florida to be closer to me. She hoped me raise Joe's sons and gave me a Goddaughter, Malia, that will help keep her memory in my heart forever. Words can't express the LOVE I have for her. I miss you
Cathy Duncan Puterbaugh
Friend
