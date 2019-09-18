|
Noel S. Cole, 81, of Port Charlotte, Florida, transitioned on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Bayfront Hospital in Port Charlotte.
Noel was born to Edna and Oswald Cole on December 25, 1937 in Kingston, Jamaica, then migrated to Brooklyn, NY. He worked at Beth Israel Hospital North until his retirement. He was a member of 1199SEIU Union. An amateur photographer, he loved spending his free time watching runners and horses compete, debating national politics and helping others.
Noel is survived by his six children: Marcia, Audrey, Sharon, Recardo, Douglas, and Noel S. Cole, Jr.; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and three siblings: Yvette Minott, Carl Cole and Calvin Roach. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Bernard and Valbert Cole. His presence will be missed.
A visitation will be held between 10:00AM -11:00AM with a funeral service at 11:00AM, on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Roberson Funeral Home's Port Charlotte Chapel, An Inurnment will be held in Jamaica at Dovecot Cemetery.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.