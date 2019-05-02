Home

Norman Bruce Ellinwood


1934 - 2019
Norman Bruce Ellinwood Obituary
Norman Bruce Ellinwood, 85, of Englewood, Florida died on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at home.

Norman was born March 14, 1934 in Rochester, New York to Ben and Aleda Ellinwood.

He was a retired Sheriff of Monroe County in New York. Norman moved to Englewood in 1989 from Rochester.

He is survived by his loving family, his companion of 30 years, Marlene Bullard of Englewood; two daughters, Lorrie Ellinwood and Cindy Coyle of Rochester, New York; two sons, Howard Ellinwood of Spencerport, New York and Michael Ellinwood of Watkins Glen, New York; and several grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at a later date in Rochester, New York.

Friends may visit online to extend condolences to the family.

Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
