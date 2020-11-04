Norman Harvey Thiel, 73 of Port Charlotte Fla., formerly of Derry, Pa. passed away Oct. 28, 2020, after a lengthy illness.
He was born on Dec. 9, 1946, at Latrobe Hospital, a son of Marguerite "Peggy" (Heron) Thiel and the late Albert E. Thiel.
Besides his mother he is survived by his wife of 47 years, Karen (Suda) of Port Charlotte formerly of Derry, Pa.; a daughter, Allison and her husband Robert Chicka of Derry, Pa.; a son, Adam Thiel and his wife Jenna (Baker) of North Port, Fla.; a sister, Nelly Thiel and her husband Richard Hendrickson of Port Charlotte, Fla.; and four grandchildren the loves of his life; Keegan Thiel age seven, Conor Thiel age three, Bryn Thiel age four months, and Rose Chicka age four. His biggest regret is that he won't be able to spend more time with them and watch them grow. They will be in his heart forever.
Norman graduated from Derry Area Senior High School in 1964, received a BA from Salem College, and an MBA from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army from Dec. 1966 to Dec. 1969 and served as a Sgt. E-5 during his tour of duty in Vietnam assigned to the Big Red One Infantry Division as a photographer, reporter, and illustrator.
Arrangements handled by National Cremation Society of Port Charlotte, Fla. There will be no public service at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Donations in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Society
or Tidewell Hospice House.