1/1
Norman Harvey Thiel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norman Harvey Thiel, 73 of Port Charlotte Fla., formerly of Derry, Pa. passed away Oct. 28, 2020, after a lengthy illness.

He was born on Dec. 9, 1946, at Latrobe Hospital, a son of Marguerite "Peggy" (Heron) Thiel and the late Albert E. Thiel.

Besides his mother he is survived by his wife of 47 years, Karen (Suda) of Port Charlotte formerly of Derry, Pa.; a daughter, Allison and her husband Robert Chicka of Derry, Pa.; a son, Adam Thiel and his wife Jenna (Baker) of North Port, Fla.; a sister, Nelly Thiel and her husband Richard Hendrickson of Port Charlotte, Fla.; and four grandchildren the loves of his life; Keegan Thiel age seven, Conor Thiel age three, Bryn Thiel age four months, and Rose Chicka age four. His biggest regret is that he won't be able to spend more time with them and watch them grow. They will be in his heart forever.

Norman graduated from Derry Area Senior High School in 1964, received a BA from Salem College, and an MBA from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army from Dec. 1966 to Dec. 1969 and served as a Sgt. E-5 during his tour of duty in Vietnam assigned to the Big Red One Infantry Division as a photographer, reporter, and illustrator.

Arrangements handled by National Cremation Society of Port Charlotte, Fla. There will be no public service at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Donations in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Society or Tidewell Hospice House.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Newspapers on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
National Cremation Society Pt. Charlotte
2672 Tamiami Trail, Suite 4B
Port Charlotte, FL 33952
9416245212
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by National Cremation Society Pt. Charlotte

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved