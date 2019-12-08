|
Norman Kellerman, Jr., 90, of Punta Gorda, Florida passed away on November 26, 2019. He was born on May 25, 1929, to Norman Sr. and Loretta Kellerman in Buffalo, New York. Norman graduated from Buffalo Technical High School and attended the Erie County Technical Institute. In 1947, he began working at Niagara Mohawk Power Corp. in Buffalo for the Engineering Department, and also working for Highland/Highland Architects. In 1950, Norman enlisted for 4 years in the U.S. Navy serving on the U.S.S Strong, which resulted in 2 tours to Korea, encompassing 2 round the world cruises. Following his service, he rejoined N.M.P.C. Buffalo Engineering Dept. in 1954 and relocated to Syracuse, New York with the Nuclear Engineering Dept. to work on the Nine Mile Nuclear Station. Norman retired in 1987 at 58 as a Senior Project Designer with 40 years of service. He became self-employed as an Engineering Consultant for 2 years and retired to Punta Gorda, Florida in 1995. Norman was a past President and historian of the U.S.S Strong Association, in which he compiled a book of the history of the U.S.S. Strong from 1942-1973. He was a member of the American Legion Post #110, Post 5690, and a member in the N.M.P.C. 25-year club. Norm enjoyed playing the stock market, was an avid golfer, having made 8 holes in one, the 19th hole being his favorite, and a lifelong Buffalo Bills fan. Norman will be deeply missed by his wife of 51 years, Rose; daughter Kelly Ann; sister Joan Disanto; niece Linda and nephew Gary.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church, 211 W. Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda, Florida. Graveside service to follow at 3:00 pm at Sarasota National Cemetery.