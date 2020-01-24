|
On Saturday, January 11, 2020, Oscar "Cad" Snodgross went home to be with his Lord and Savior to the age of 81. Oscar was an avid fisherman. He was particularly fond of recounting his fishing adventures and telling local marine lore. Oscar was a NASCAR enthusiast, and he enjoyed discussing weekly race results with his best friend and brother-in-law, Leonard. Oscar never met a stranger and always had a loving concern for all he met. He was the best listener. Oscar was preceded in death by his wife and childhood sweetheart, JoAnn. He is survived by his son Mark; daughter Tina and her husband Mark; his adored grandchildren, Michael, Anastasia, Helena, Andrew and his wife Heather; and his favorite nephew, Danny, and his wife Marisa. H also cherished his ever-faithful Hemingway and Watson, the family canines. Interment will be private.