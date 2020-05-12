Pamela Louise Strong Fassett passed away on April 23, 2020. Pam was a long time resident of Punta Gorda, Fla., and an active member of Veteran's of Foreign Wars Post 5690 of Port Charlotte.



Pam loved volunteering and spending time with fellow VFW members and considered them all her family. Every person she had contact with knows and remembers her as a loving, kind, fun and caring devoted mother who always knew how to make you feel special.



Pam devoted her life to her four children and four grandchildren, who called her GiGi. She loved us all very much because 'we are...special'. She loved to laugh, sing, paint and listen to stories while sitting on the back porch for hours. Our home growing up on W. Marion Ave. was always filled with friends, coming and going, gatherings in our back yard and family visiting from Michigan. Mom's open door policy was widely known and everyone knew they were always welcome without any notice and could stay as long as they needed or wanted. Every time anyone would leave she would say one thing, "be safe and be smart".



She is survived by her son, Ryan (Alyshia) Fassett, granddaughters Lucy and Avery Fassett (Port Charlotte, Fla.); daughters, Brandi Fassett (Port Charlotte, Fla.), Courtney Fassett Smith (Chicago, Ill.), Aimee ( Ryan) Baker, grandchildren Aubrey and Blake Baker (Port Charlotte, Fla.) ; her former husband and father to her four children, Randy Fassett (Punta Gorda, Fla.); her brothers, Roger ( Barb) Strong (Fremont, Mich.) and Richard Strong (Fremont, Mich.); sister-in-law Laura Strong (Punta Gorda, Fla.). She is preceded in death by her mother, Mildred (Bunker) Brooks, her father Cleon Brooks, her brother Larry Strong and her sister-in-law Wendy Strong.



She will be deeply missed by many cousins, nephews and nieces, as well as the countless number of people who knew her as "Mom" and a dear friend.



Her family will be doing a celebration of life when the COVID-19 situation subsides. Details to follow.



