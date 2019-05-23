Pamela Sue Berryman, 61, of North Port, Florida, sadly passed away on May 17, 2019.



Pamela was born in Springfield, Ohio, on August 31, 1957. Pamela lived in Ohio most of her younger years, where she met the love of her life, her high school sweetheart, Stacy. She graduated from Greenon High School in 1975, and Pamela and Stacy were married May 22, 1976. Pamela was a dedicated wife and mother; she raised three daughters while her husband often traveled out of state for work. In 1991, Pamela and her family moved to North Port, Florida where she lived the remainder of her life.



Pamela is survived by her daughters, Cheryl Wolbert, Angela Berryman, Kimberly Berryman, and her four grandchildren, Karley, Jacob, Shelby, and Alyssa. She is proceeded in death by her father Robert Bruce Tackett, her mother Vivian Jean Tackett, and husband Carl Stacy Berryman.



Memorial Service at Farley Funeral Home, North Port on Monday, May 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a graveside service at Sarasota National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to, Boys Town in Boys Town, NE or navymemorial.org.



