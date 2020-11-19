Pansy I. Minton, 99, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed peacefully Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at home.
She was born Nov. 23, 1920, in Tazwell, Tenn. She was the 1st born of 11 children and moved to Port Charlotte in 1975. Pansy was a member of the Suncoast Baptist Church of Port Charlotte.
Pansy is survived her loving family and will be missed by her two daughters, and son-in-law; two sisters, a brother, seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, E. Neal Minton, a daughter, Bobbie and a grandson, Tim.
Graveside services and interment will be held Friday 11 a.m. Nov. 20, 2020, at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Port Charlotte, Florida.
Friends may visit online at www.roberonfh.com
to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.