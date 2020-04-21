|
|
Paolo Caradonna, 83, of Port Charlotte, Fla. passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at home in Port Charlotte.
Paolo was born to the late Rosario and Antonia Caradonna in Italy on May 11, 1936. He was a wonderful man who loved life to the fullest. He loved raising animals, gardening and handling bees as his hobby. He was extremely helpful with anyone who needed his help. He was as tough as a bull and never stopped working. He will be missed dearly by all who loved and knew him.
Survivors include his son, Rosario Caradonna of Mastic, N.Y.; his daughter, Antonietta
Caradonna of Italy; his 2 brothers, Pietro and Vito Caradonna both of Port Charlotte; his nephews, Roy Caradonna of Port Charlotte, Rosario Caradonna of Staten Island, N.Y. and Maurice Caradonna of Long Island, N.Y.; 2 nieces, Antoinette Levy of Queens, N.Y. and Antonietta Failla of Long Island, N.Y. and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Rosa Caradonna.
A Graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, April 24, 2020 at Restlawn Memorial
Gardens in Port Charlotte, Florida.
