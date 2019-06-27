Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kays-Ponger Funeral Home
2405 Harbor Boulevard
Port Charlotte, FL 33952
(941) 625-4113
Resources
More Obituaries for Paolo Lombardo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paolo Lombardo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Paolo Lombardo Obituary
Paolo Lombardo, 85, peacefully passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Port Charlotte, Florida. Paolo was born on January 25, 1934 in the town of Canicattini Bagni in Sicily, Italy. He was the only child of Salvatore Lombardo and Lucia Uccello.

He was involved with the Boy Scouts and was widely recognized in the soccer communities in Canicattini Bagni, Sicily, Hartford, CT and Port Charlotte, FL, where he volunteered his time teaching the game he loved.

Paolo was known by everyone for his wise guy sense of humor and his kind heart. A very generous man, he spent his life giving to others while enjoying the little things in his life like playing cards at the club and feeding the neighborhood animals. He'll be greatly missed by family and friends and always have a place in the Finocchiaro family.

Arrangements are being handled by Kays Ponger Funeral Home.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now