Paolo Lombardo, 85, peacefully passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Port Charlotte, Florida. Paolo was born on January 25, 1934 in the town of Canicattini Bagni in Sicily, Italy. He was the only child of Salvatore Lombardo and Lucia Uccello.



He was involved with the Boy Scouts and was widely recognized in the soccer communities in Canicattini Bagni, Sicily, Hartford, CT and Port Charlotte, FL, where he volunteered his time teaching the game he loved.



Paolo was known by everyone for his wise guy sense of humor and his kind heart. A very generous man, he spent his life giving to others while enjoying the little things in his life like playing cards at the club and feeding the neighborhood animals. He'll be greatly missed by family and friends and always have a place in the Finocchiaro family.



Arrangements are being handled by Kays Ponger Funeral Home.