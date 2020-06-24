Parker V. Remes
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Parker's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Parker V. Remes, 87, of Englewood, Fla., passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020.

He was born on February 1, 1933, in Little Ferry, N.J., to Jerry and Marie (Koenig) Remes.

Parker served in the US Navy during the Korean War. He was a Mason, Dock Builder and Welder. His interests included hunting, fishing, boating and traveling the country in his motor home.

Mr. Remes was a very devoted husband, father, grandfather and father-in-law.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years: Rosemarie Remes; two sons: Parker W. Remes and his wife Kimberly; Robert B. Remes and his wife Zubeda; his brother: William Remes and his wife Audrey; three grandchildren: Al, Kaitlin and Wyatt and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Englewood Community Funeral Home, Inc has been selected to serve the family. You may share a memory at www.englewoodfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Englewood Sun on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Englewood Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service
3070 South McCall Road
Englewood, FL 34224
(941) 475-9800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved