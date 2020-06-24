Parker V. Remes, 87, of Englewood, Fla., passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020.
He was born on February 1, 1933, in Little Ferry, N.J., to Jerry and Marie (Koenig) Remes.
Parker served in the US Navy during the Korean War. He was a Mason, Dock Builder and Welder. His interests included hunting, fishing, boating and traveling the country in his motor home.
Mr. Remes was a very devoted husband, father, grandfather and father-in-law.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years: Rosemarie Remes; two sons: Parker W. Remes and his wife Kimberly; Robert B. Remes and his wife Zubeda; his brother: William Remes and his wife Audrey; three grandchildren: Al, Kaitlin and Wyatt and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Englewood Community Funeral Home, Inc has been selected to serve the family. You may share a memory at www.englewoodfh.com
Published in Englewood Sun on Jun. 24, 2020.