Patricia A. Heins, passed away on Tuesday July 7, 2020, at her home in North Port, Fla. She is survived by her sister Geraldine, daughters Cindy Heins, Cherry Mack & son in law Brodie Mack. Also survived by five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband George Heins, son George Heins, Jr. and a great-grandchild. Pat will be laid to rest in Leroy, N.Y., with her husband and their son.
Pat left behind a great deal of many loved ones who will miss her greatly but remember her fondly for all her loving, caring and selfless acts she performed in life. Always thinking about others before herself. A mass will be at San Pedros church in North Port to honor her life and time with us on Tuesday July 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. There is also a zoom meeting set up for those who can not attend in person.
