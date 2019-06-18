|
Patricia Ann Adkins, 70, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019 in Venice, Florida.
A loving wife, mother and homemaker for her family, she was born on May 9, 1949 in Qulin, Missouri and had been a resident of Charlotte County for 17 years coming from Swayzee, Indiana.
Survivors include her loving husband of twenty-eight years: Charles H. L. Adkins; Daughter: Tracy Lynn Itzen Morris of Ft. Mills, SC; mother: Mary Elizabeth Roberts of Poplar Bluff, MO; step-son: Charles Adkins, Jr. of Englewood, FL; two brothers: Daryl and Richard Stockton both of Hartford , MI; three grandchildren: Sarrina, Rusty and Cora Adkins.
She is pre-deceased by a brother, Fred Stockton.
Funeral and burial will be in Qulin, Missouri.
Englewood Community Funeral Home has been selected to handle arrangements.
You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com