Englewood Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service
3070 South McCall Road
Englewood, FL 34224
(941) 475-9800
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
White-Sanders Funeral Home
Qulin, FL
View Map
Patricia Ann Adkins


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia Ann Adkins Obituary
Patricia Ann Adkins, 70, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019 in Venice, Florida.

A loving wife, mother and homemaker for her family, she was born on May 9, 1949 in Qulin, Missouri and had been a resident of Charlotte County for 17 years coming from Swayzee, Indiana.

Survivors include her loving husband of twenty-eight years: Charles H. L. Adkins; Daughter: Tracy Lynn Itzen Morris of Ft. Mills, SC; mother: Mary Elizabeth Roberts of Poplar Bluff, MO; step-son: Charles Adkins, Jr. of Englewood, FL; two brothers: Daryl and Richard Stockton both of Hartford , MI; three grandchildren: Sarrina, Rusty and Cora Adkins.

She is pre-deceased by a brother, Fred Stockton.

Funeral and burial will be in Qulin, Missouri.

Englewood Community Funeral Home has been selected to handle arrangements.

You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com
