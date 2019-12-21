|
Patricia Ann Allstaedt, age 71, of Fairfield Glade, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, December 15, 2019. She was born February 21, 1948 in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, daughter of the late John William Dixon & Lillie Mae (Andrews) Dixon. Patricia worked as a hairdresser, and was a loving wife and mother. Pat also worked at the Pinemoor Golf course (concessions-bar-snack bar) in Rotonda West. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 33 years, Dave Allstaedt, a retired Fire Fighter from Lincoln Park, Michigan and worked at the Hills Golf Course in Rotonda West (starter/ranger) Fairfield Glade; sons, David Jacques, California and Kenneth Jacques (Jennifer), Michigan; daughter, Marsha Jacques, Ohio; step-son, David Allstaedt (Jessie), MI; step-daughter, Danielle Patrick (Branden), Michigan; sister, Wanda Savopoulos (Nick), MI; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Cheryl and Morgan Justice, Michigan; nine grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Patricia is preceded in death by her son, Michael Jacques.
In order to honor Patricia's wishes, the family will have a private memorial service.
Bilbrey Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.