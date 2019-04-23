Patricia Ann Keane, 76, of North Port, Florida passed on to heaven April 13, 2019 after a long battle with COPD. She was born April 2, 1943 in North Adams, Mass to Frank and Celia Gasset and grew up in Malden, Mass.



June 24, 1962 Patricia married Thomas Keane, a longtime active parishioner of St. Patrick's Parish in Stoneham, Mass. She was a loving wife and mother to Michael and Robert Keane; loving mother-in-law to Christine Keane; loving grandmother to Allysa, Alex and Jake Keane; loving sister-in-law to Kathy and Dan O'Brien, Maureen and Bob McDermot, Christine and John McNiel, Martin and Marie Keene, Olga 'Smokie' Gasset; and aunt to many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, and three brothers.



Heaven got a little brighter as a very bright shining light has been extinguished here but her afterglow will always be with us all.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the .



Farley Funeral Home North Port, FL is handling the arrangements.



