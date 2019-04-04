Patricia Boutilier, of North Port, Florida passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019.



She was born in Boston, Massachusetts to Mary and Peter Joyce and came to North Port from Cambridge, Massachusetts in 1987.



Patricia loved to shower her family and friends with surprise gifts; you never know what the UPS driver would leave on your front porch.



Surviving family members included her daughter, Pat Nunes of New Jersey; grandchildren, Dennis (Dianne), Diana (Doug) Denise (Craig); great-grandchildren, Brittney (John), Stephen, Stephanie, Douglas, Dennis , Jr., Ashley, Samantha, and Chelsea; great-great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Hudson; siblings, sister Therese Joyce of Alleghany, New York, and James (Evelyn) Joyce of Holbrook, Massachusetts; and many, many loving nieces and nephews and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Boutilier; her siblings, sister Francis Joyce, Margarite Joyce; and her brother, John Joyce; and son-in-law, Joe Nunes.



Services will be held in New Jersey at a later date.



Services will be held in New Jersey at a later date.