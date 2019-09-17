Home

Patricia F. Hines

Patricia F. Hines

A Memorial Mass for Patricia F. Hines, resident of Venice, Fla. and Hamburg, N.Y. will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Ss. Peter and Paul RC Church of Hamburg, N.Y.

Pat died in Hamburg, N.Y. on Sept. 5, 2019.

In 1986, Pat and husband, Don, retired to Bird Bay Village in Venice, Florida where they made many and long-lasting friendships. Pat was previously employed as the Associate Family Life Director of the Venice Catholic Diocese. She and Don were members of Venice Epiphany RC Church for many years.

Pat was blessed with six children: Tim Hines (Pam), Jim Hines (June), Christina Hines (deceased), Mike Hines (Candace), Cathy Hines Barry (Daniel Lindahl) and Marianne Hines Buscaglia. Survivors also include many loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

"Don't cry because its over, smile because it happened".
