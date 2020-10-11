Patricia FitzGerald Teal, 88, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Pat was born in Detroit, and married Laurence Teal, Jr. in 1951 after meeting at a gig where Larry played saxophone and Pat was singing. They were married for 69 years. Pat was a homemaker for many years, but always interested in finishing her college education. After they moved to Milford, Mich., Pat completed her Master's Degree, graduating Phi Beta Kappa from University of Michigan School of Social Work.



Pat especially enjoyed traveling and planned many family trips with the goal of creating rich memories, the last being a family reunion at Glacier National Park in Montana in 1994. This trip remains a highlight for the entire family. We hiked, river-rafted, had many campfires, and a stellar talent show complete with ballerinas, magic, and many talented singers.



When Pat wasn't spending time laughing with/at her family, she spent many hours with her beloved husband. Pat and Larry appreciated their many travels without their children, but always reveled in a family get together.



Pat had six children: Claudia, her only daughter, and five sons, Tim, Dave, Rob, Paul, and Jon. Besides her children, Pat is survived by son-in-law, Don Whitsitt, and daughter-in-law, Kathy Teal. She also leaves behind 11 wonderful grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.



Pat, a beloved wife, mother, and fun grandma, will be sorely missed by all.



