1/
Patricia FitzGerald Teal
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia FitzGerald Teal, 88, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Pat was born in Detroit, and married Laurence Teal, Jr. in 1951 after meeting at a gig where Larry played saxophone and Pat was singing. They were married for 69 years. Pat was a homemaker for many years, but always interested in finishing her college education. After they moved to Milford, Mich., Pat completed her Master's Degree, graduating Phi Beta Kappa from University of Michigan School of Social Work.

Pat especially enjoyed traveling and planned many family trips with the goal of creating rich memories, the last being a family reunion at Glacier National Park in Montana in 1994. This trip remains a highlight for the entire family. We hiked, river-rafted, had many campfires, and a stellar talent show complete with ballerinas, magic, and many talented singers.

When Pat wasn't spending time laughing with/at her family, she spent many hours with her beloved husband. Pat and Larry appreciated their many travels without their children, but always reveled in a family get together.

Pat had six children: Claudia, her only daughter, and five sons, Tim, Dave, Rob, Paul, and Jon. Besides her children, Pat is survived by son-in-law, Don Whitsitt, and daughter-in-law, Kathy Teal. She also leaves behind 11 wonderful grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Pat, a beloved wife, mother, and fun grandma, will be sorely missed by all.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Newspapers on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved