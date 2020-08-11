1/1
Patricia Helen Palmquist Tertz
Patricia Helen Palmquist Tertz, passed away peacefully on August 8th, 2020, in her 100th year at her home in Port Charlotte, Fla. Her funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at San Antonio Catholic Church at 11 a.m. She will be laid to rest at All Saints Catholic Cemetery in Des Plaines, Ill., alongside her dear son, Jack, and her beloved husband, Bud.

Pat was born on October 25, 1920, in Saint Paul, Minn., to John and Helen Palmquist. She served in the Navy from 1943 to 1946 where she was stationed in Chicago. There, she met her husband, John (Bud) Tertz, and had three children, Jack, Tisha and Barb. The family relocated to Mount Prospect, Ill., in 1958 where Pat worked as a librarian assistant and was active in her dinner group and neighborhood. In 1992, Bud and Pat moved to Port Charlotte, Fla., where they created yet another tight-knit community to call home. She loved inviting her neighbors and friends for dessert, receiving visits from family members across the country and engaging in her church community. She will be remembered as someone who always made time for her loved ones, who treasured her home, and who had an unwavering faith in God and gratitude for life.

She was predeceased by her husband, John Tertz, her son, Jack, and her siblings, Jacqueline Thelen and John Palmquist. She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Strakusek and Barbara Chandler; her grandchildren; Stacey Tofanelli (Dave), Kelly Chandler, Katie Chandler, Kristen Gudgel (Bill), Cori Chandler, Becky Allard (Josh); her great-grandchildren River, Lexi, Liam, Max, Natalie, Jack, Koah, Micah, Everett, Scarlett, Willa and Savannah; her cat Nicky; and all of the extended relatives that Pat called family. She loved us all so very much.

Published in Englewood Sun on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens - Punta Gorda
9400 Indian Springs Cemetery Road
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
(941) 639-1171
August 10, 2020
