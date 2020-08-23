Patricia L. Comeau, 87, of Port Charlotte, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, August 20, 2020. She was born on October 12, 1932, in Niagara, Wis., to the late Edwin and Edith Sundquist.
She dedicated her life to Christian service, sharing her love of the Lord with her beautiful soprano voice and being a prayer warrior. Her main hobbies were baking, baking, and baking and her beloved dogs.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Jim; two sons: Peter and Jimmy, a grandson: Ryan; her parents; three brothers: Glen, Curtis, Jimmy; and two sisters: Gloria and Shirley.
She leaves behind her four children: three daughters: Debbie (Mike), Jill (Ira), Janie (Donnie); one son: Tim (Robert); two daughter-in-law's: Marie and Marcia; grandchildren: Micah (Jessica), Becky, Jon (Keila), Jason (Terri), Austin (Rachel), Aron, Teal (Brian), and Fawn; granddaughter-in-law: Diana; great-grandchildren: Tim, Andrew, Ellie, Eli, Evie, Jax, Charlie, Parker, Campbell Jane, Isabella, and Ryan; one brother: Milton Sundquist and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will not be any services at this time. A family reunion in her honor will be held July 2021. Memorial contributions may be made to Operation Christmas Child Shoebox, smaritanspurse.org
. in memory of Patricia Comeau.
