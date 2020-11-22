Patricia Nystuen, age 78, passed away peacefully on Nov. 8, 2020, surrounded by her family. Pat was born in a small town in southeastern Minn., on Oct. 22, 1942. She attended high school in Caledonia, Minn., and graduated Valedictorian. She always was an excellent student. After high school she attended Winona State University, majoring in Education. She met her future husband, John at Winona and they were fortunate enough to enjoy 55 years of a wonderful marriage. They had one terrific son, Edward, who lives in Minneapolis, Minn. Pat taught Elementary Education for 14 years in Burnsville, Minn., during that time earning a Master of Education degree. She wanted to change careers and enrolled at the University of Minnesota, earning the degree of Masters of Business Administration and spent the remainder of her career as a corporate trainer for United Health Group. Pat had many interests as well as many friends. She enjoyed golfing, Mahjong, volunteering at the PGI Civic Association, boating and RVing. Early in their marriage, John and Pat decided they wanted to plan to retire at the ages of 55 and were able to do this. They felt fortunate to find Punta Gorda and for the past 23 years they have spent most of their year in Florida and a few months at their lake home in northern Minnesota. Pat was a fantastic person, a wonderful wife and a loving mother. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, George and Lucille Pottratz; and her brother, Tom Pottratz. She is survived by her husband, John Nystuen; son, Edward Nystuen; and her sister, Mary Georgeson. Due to COVID, there are no services taking place at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army.



