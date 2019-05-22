"Dr Paul "Joe" Bagby, OD, 66, passed away May 17, 2019, at Tidewell Hospice Care, in Pt Charlotte, FL. He is survived by his wife, Patti, of 31 years; his adopted children: Jason Steele and Kristi Steele Musser; sister: Barbara Bagby Krisher; step mother: Norma Bagby; nephew: Shane Miracle; Niece: Katie Miracle Cole; grand daughter, Katie Musser and step-grand daughter, Brittany Musser; many cousins; and the extended families of the Ray Steele and Albert Novak families.



Joe retired at 44 after many years of Optometry practice in Ft Wayne, IN to live aboard his Island Packet sailboat, "Seldom Seen" with his wife, Patti. He eventually settled in Florida after sailing up and down the East coast and the Bahamas. He lived a short time at Lyme Terrace in Punta Gorda until he purchased a home on East Tarpon Blvd, then Heritage Oak Park in Pt Charlotte. He continued boating in the area in his powerboat, "Focus", but also purchased a motor home, which he and his wife, used to travel extensively out West and through all of the contiguous US.



Joe was born and raised in Bedford, IN to parents, now deceased, Dr Paul Robert Bagby, DDS, and Opal Collins Bagby. He attended the Indiana School of Optometry in Bloomington, IN where he graduated with a doctorate of Optometry in 1976. He practiced Optometry for a short time in Kentucky, but then moved to Fort Wayne, Indiana where he practiced until he retired. He began a love for the out of doors as a child where he backpacked and camped with friends in the Hoosier National Forest as well as areas out West with other family members.



Celebration of life services will be private, coordinated by Mortuary Services Cremation Services of Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial



contributions be made to www.myeloma.org.