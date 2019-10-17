Home

Lemon BayFuneral & Cremation Services
2 Buchans Landing
Englewood, FL 34223
(941) 474-5575
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Raphael's Catholic Church
Paul Basilotto Obituary
Paul Basilotto, 84 passed away at his home October 12, 2019. Paul is survived by is loving wife, Geri, of 64 years, his children Paul (Nora), James (Cecelia), Laura Ray (Mike) and Michael. His grandchildren, Michael, Matthew, Mark, Hayley, Gino, Alexa, Megan and Gabriella. He also leaves behind his only brother, Michael (Diane) and cousins, nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Sophie, and grandson John Ray.

Paul was born in Passaic, New Jersey and moved to Florida in 1979. Paul and his wife, Geri opened Basil Appliance in 1979 and operated it for over 20 years until his retirement. Paul was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be truly missed.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Raphael's Catholic Church at 11:am on October 22, 2019

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donation be made in his honor to Johnny's Dream, a foundation started to honor his grandson and help those in need. Donations can be mailed to Johnny's Dream, 1997 Kentucky Ave., Englewood, Florida 34224

Lemon Bay Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
