Paul C. Beacham



October 30, 1942 - May 23, 2019



On May 23, 2019, Paul Beacham passed from this earth to join his earthly parents and his Lord in Heaven. He was born in Pasadena, California, to Hardy R. Beacham and Lena L. Beacham. Moving to North Carolina Shortly after the end of WWII, the family spent many happy years in Charlotte. With an opportunity to transfer to Miami, the family moved to Florida in 1960, transitioning to Venice in 1996.



Since 2000, Paul had been a resident at Sunset Lake Village, where he was very happy. The staff and residents there quickly became his second "family" and they were responsible for much of his happiness.



Paul's loving nature and sweetness will be missed forever by those who knew him and loved him. He really was a child of God. He had many loving friends and he made an indelible impression on anyone he got to know. He loved everyone.



Paul is survived by is uncle, Cedric Beacham (Helen) of Silver Spring, MD and by his cousin, Mary Power Garlock (Jim) of Venice, FL. He was predeceased by his parents, Hardy and Lena Beacham, as well as a number of loving aunts, uncles, and extended family members.



Visitation was held on Wednesday May 29 from 5:00pm - 6:30pm followed by funeral services on Thursday, May 30, at 10:00am. Bother services were held in the Farley Funeral Home Venice Chapel located at 265 S. Nokomis Ave. Venice, FL. Read More Listen to Obituary