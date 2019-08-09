|
Paul C. "Jimmy" Clovis, 93, of Englewood passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at his Sarasota County residence.
Born on February 21, 1926 in Iowa City, Iowa to the late Paul and Lucille Kepford Clovis, he had served in the U.S. Navy. He graduated the University of Michigan with an engineering degree.
A resident of Englewood for forty-eight years coming from Chicago, Paul was President of Twentieth Century Press in Chicago and had a partnership in Barnum and Company Exotic Car company.
He is predeceased by a son: Steven Clovis.
Survivors include his loving wife of sixteen years: Rhoda of Englewood, Florida; one daughter: Jill Shay of Quincy, Florida; two step-sons: Trammell (Cathy) Pickett and Travis (Kimberly) Pickett both of Englewood, Florida; ten grand-children: Lucy Solarz, Frank and Paul Shay, Kyle, Travis, Evan and Lexi Pickett; Troy, Tiffany and Tairre Clovis; two great grand-children: Gunner Pickett and Julian Solarz.
A Private Memorial service is planned.
Memorial contributions may be made to South Eastern Guide Dogs, 4210 77th Street, East, Palmetto, Florida 34221 in memory of Paul Clovis.
Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com