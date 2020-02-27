|
Paul Cobb, 73, of Arcadia, Florida, formerly of Vernon, Alabama, passed away on February 22, 2020. Paul was born on January 14, 1947 in Vernon, Alabama, and moved to Arcadia in 1969. He enjoyed fishing, corn hole, and spending time with his friends and family. Paul was a Christian and a loving man of God.
Survivors include his children, Teresa, Melissa, and James; and a sister, Madeline. He was predeceased by his wife of 46 years, Alice Elizabeth Cobb.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 28 from 1-2PM with a funeral service beginning at 2PM at First Baptist Church of Fort Ogden. Burial will follow at Fort Ogden Cemetery. Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, Cemetery, and Crematory is handling arrangements.
