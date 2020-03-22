|
Paul Eric Michael Hedrick, 85 of Port Charlotte, Fla. formerly of Dayton, Ohio passed away March 14, 2020 surrounded by his loving daughters. Tracy and Mary.
Paul was born in Dayton, Ohio Sept. 23, 1934 where he grew up living in the cities of Dayton, Springfield and West Union before relocating to Port Charlotte in 1988. Paul lived life to the fullest with his number one priority being his family. Paul was a business owner/operator in the Wholesale Plumbing and Heating industry most of his life while residing in Ohio. After relocating to Florida he became a successful salesman in plumbing supplies and retired at age 72 from the Gorman Company in Port Charlotte. Paul served in the United States Air Force from 1953-1957 . Paul's second love was the Fraternal Order of the Moose. A fifty year member and Pilgrim in the North Port Lodge 764. Paul served as FBMA state president in 2001 -2002 and chartered the Gulf Cove Lodge in 2000. Paul loved sports and was a 13 year season ticket holder of the Port Charlotte Stone Crabs and a active member of their booster club. He was a Tampa Bay Rays fan and he loved his Ohio State Buckeyes. Paul is preceded in death by his loving wife Norma Hedrick and loving grandson Gregory Silvia.
He is survived by 8 children; Paul (Juanita) Hedrick , Carol Spencer, Corrine (Rob) Hedrick all of Dayton, Ohio. Jaqueline (Greg) Angelbrandt. William Vukovic, John Paul Hedrick all of Port Charlotte , Mary Hall of Boca Raton and Tracy Silvia (Roger Smith) of Port Charlotte. 12 Grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and many friends.
Memorial services celebrating Paul' life will be announced and held at a later date after the COVID-19 epidemic has passed. Interment with military honors by a U.S. Air Force Honor Guard will also be scheduled later at Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Paul's name to Moose Charities, 155 S. International Drive, Mooseheart, IL 60539. Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.