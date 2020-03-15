Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
941-629-3141
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948

Paul Gerald Marshall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Gerald Marshall Obituary
Paul Gerald Marshall, 70, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Port Charlotte.

Paul was born on Dec. 13, 1949 in Fayetteville, N.C., to the late Gerald Paul and Margaret (Gaydos) Marshall. Paul, a Tax Accountant, served many tax clients through the years from his business, Tax Marshalls Inc., located in Port Charlotte.

He is survived by his wife of more than 48 years, Kathleen "Kathy" Gorman Marshall, son Phillip "Phil" Gerald Marshall of Tampa, Fla., and daughter Edie Margaret Marshall of North Port, Fla.; one brother, James P. Marshall of Del., and numerous extended family members and friends.

A Memorial service celebrating Paul's life will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Roberson Funeral Home, 2151 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte.

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Homes, Port Charlotte Chapel.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -