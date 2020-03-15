|
|
Paul Gerald Marshall, 70, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Port Charlotte.
Paul was born on Dec. 13, 1949 in Fayetteville, N.C., to the late Gerald Paul and Margaret (Gaydos) Marshall. Paul, a Tax Accountant, served many tax clients through the years from his business, Tax Marshalls Inc., located in Port Charlotte.
He is survived by his wife of more than 48 years, Kathleen "Kathy" Gorman Marshall, son Phillip "Phil" Gerald Marshall of Tampa, Fla., and daughter Edie Margaret Marshall of North Port, Fla.; one brother, James P. Marshall of Del., and numerous extended family members and friends.
A Memorial service celebrating Paul's life will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Roberson Funeral Home, 2151 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Homes, Port Charlotte Chapel.