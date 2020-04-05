Home

Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
941-629-3141
Paul Gerald Marshall Obituary
Paul Gerald Marshall, 70, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Port Charlotte.

Paul was born on December 13, 1949 in Fayetteville, North Carolina, to the late Gerald Paul and Margaret (Gaydos) Marshall. Paul, a Tax Accountant, served many tax clients through the years from his business, Tax Marshalls Inc., located in Port Charlotte.

He is survived by his wife of more than 48 years, Kathleen "Kathy" Gorman Marshall, son

Phillip "Phil" Gerald Marshall of Tampa, Fla., and daughter Edie Margaret Marshall of North Port, Fla.; one brother, James P. Marshall of Del., and numerous extended family members and friends.

A planned service celebrating Paul's life for Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Roberson Funeral

Home in Port Charlotte, has been postponed in compliance with government guidelines to help protect our community. Services for Paul will be rescheduled when permitted and announced at a later.

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Homes, Port Charlotte Chapel.
