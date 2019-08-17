Home

Lemon BayFuneral & Cremation Services
2 Buchans Landing
Englewood, FL 34223
(941) 474-5575
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Paul Pat Cappello


1940 - 2019
Paul Pat Cappello Obituary
Paul Pat Cappello of Grove City, Florida passed away on August 12, 2019 in Tidwell

Hospice, Sarasota, Florida. Paul was 78 years old.

Paul was born in Brooklyn, New York to Saverino Cappello and Mary Bartone on December 21, 1940.

He went to school in Brooklyn and after finishing vocational training worked as a mechanic in Long Island. After his wife, Helen died Paul moved to Charlotte county, and worked in construction.

Paul joined the Knights of Columbus and advanced to the Fourth Degree. Paul enjoyed the annual meeting in Orlando.

Paul is survived by three married brothers, Joseph and his wife Antoinette, Frank and his wife Catherine, Christopher and his wife Doreen. Paul is also survived by nieces Maria Hunt and husband James, Joann Fogleson and husband, Matthew, Dr. Heather Cappello, Jeanine Craane and husband Jerry, Laura Cappello; nephews Sam Cappello and wife

Tracey, Frank Cappello, Christopher Cappello and wife Deanna. There are also great nephews and nieces who visited Uncle Paul.

Funeral Mass will be at St. Francis of Assisi Church on Monday, August 26 at 9:30 with Fr. York officiating. Lemon Bay funeral home is handling the funeral arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made to Tidewell hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd. Sarasota, Florida 34238
Remember
