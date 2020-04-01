|
Paul R. Schelm, Jr., 87, of Port Charlotte, Fla. went home to be with our Lord on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
Paul was born May 12, 1932 in Speedway, Ind. to Paul R. and Esther L. (Hunter) Schelm and moved to Port Charlotte in 1960 along with his beloved wife, Jacqueline, and their first 3 children. He was a graduate of Thomas Carr Howe High School in Indianapolis, Ind. and Miami-Dade Community College in Miami. Upon moving to Port Charlotte, he began a flooring business, Tilecraft, before deciding to return to school to become a funeral director. In October 1979, Paul Schelm Funeral Home opened its doors and served many countless families in their time of need. Paul always considered his business a ministry by serving families and treating them as if they were his own. He had a fierce love like no other for his precious wife and family, but more so an unwavering love for Our Lord Jesus Christ. Paul and Jacqueline were married 67 wonderful years and had 10 beautiful children. Their love was an unconditional, Christ-centered love combined with selflessness, kindness, and respect for all to follow. He was a man of great integrity and compassion which he extended to everyone he came in contact with. We will all miss him dearly, but know we will see him again and he will be there to welcome us with open arms.......until we meet again.
Paul is survived by his beloved wife, Jacqueline, of Port Charlotte; children, Deborah (Costa) Vacopoulos of Port Charlotte, Jennifer (Joseph) Mazzoni of Port Charlotte, Amanda (Kevin) Nicol of Arcadia, Robin (Michael) Palumbo of North Port, Paul (Lori) Schelm of Arcadia, Beth Ann Arnone of Port Charlotte, Amy Jo (David) Kyre of Arcadia, and Mark (Maury) Schelm of Port Charlotte; daughter-in-law, Sandra Schelm, of North Port; sisters-in-law, Janet May of Marco Island, Fla. and Judy Whitaker of Martinsville, Ind.; 25 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren and 1 on the way; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, infant daughter, Kathy Lynne, son, Richard A. Schelm, and son-in-law, Ettore Arnone.
Interment will be private with a celebration of life to follow at a later date after the issue of Coronavirus has passed. Details will be in a future obituary.
Arrangements by Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home and Gardens, Punta Gorda.