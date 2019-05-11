Mr. Paul Spyropoulos, of Englewood, FL, died on April 24, 2019. He was 88.



Born in Sellasia, Laconia, Greece, in 1931 to Eustratios and Angeliki Spyropoulos, Paul Spyropoulos came to the U.S. in 1939 and later became a naturalized citizen.



After graduating from Woodrow Wilson High School in Washington, DC, he entered Wilson Teacher's College, now the University of the District of Columbia. While in college, he studied art with Robert Gates and art methods with Sarah Baker at American University. In 1955, he graduated with a B.S. degree in Education, majoring in History with a double minor in Art and Mathematics.



During the following year , he did graduate work in Fine Art at Catholic University in Washington, DC, where he studied with Clare Fontanini, Father Alexis Robertson, Alex Giampietro, and Kenneth Noland. At this time, he participated with Louis, Noland, Mehring, Downing and others at the Washington Center for the Arts. This group and others became the Washington Color Field School.



At the end of 1956, Mr. Spyropoulos moved to New York City, where he lived and worked in a loft as an Artist-in-Residence for twenty years. He married Emma Treadwell in 1960, and the couple moved from New York to Sarasota, FL, in 1976, where they ran a shop called Ornaments Unlimited. The couple later retired to Englewood, FL and lived happily until Emma's death in 2010. Since then, he found a renewed interest in art, participating in the Tuesday Open Studio at the Englewood Art Center.



Mr. Spyropoulos was preceded in death by his wife Emma, his sister Evangeline Anton, his brothers Constantine Spyropoulos and George Spyropoulos, and is survived by his sister Athena Yachnis, his brother Chris (Conda) Spyropoulos, his brother Nicholas (Joanna) Spyropoulos, and many nieces and nephews. Read More Listen to Obituary