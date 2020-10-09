On Sept. 27, 2020, we lost a true one-of-a-kind, Pete Ankney. Born in Dayton, Ohio on Dec. 30, 1931 to Helen and Milton Ankney, Pete had three brothers and one sister and was an adoring husband to his wife of 70 years, Mary.



A longtime resident of Kettering, Ohio until relocating to Englewood, Fla., in 2001. Pete was a loving father and father-in-law to Dan (Sheila) Ankney, David (Diane) Ankney, Sally (Steve) Parker, a grandfather of nine, a great-grandfather of nine and was committed to family, friends, sports and addicted to golf.



After graduating from the University of Dayton in 1956, Pete would later become Head Coach at Fairmont High School and Canton McKinley High School where he would be inducted into the Hall of Fame at both schools. Pete's love of coaching would lead him back to the University of Dayton where he was Head coach for the 1963 and 1964 seasons.



A teacher, a coach, a businessman, and so much more, including involvement with the Indianapolis 500 and professional tennis-A True Renaissance Man!



As stated in his favorite speech, which he quoted often, The Gettysburg Address, "The world will little note, nor remember what we say here, but it will never forget what he did here!"



A celebration of his incredible life will be held when appropriate.



