Pete Ankney
On Sept. 27, 2020, we lost a true one-of-a-kind, Pete Ankney. Born in Dayton, Ohio on Dec. 30, 1931 to Helen and Milton Ankney, Pete had three brothers and one sister and was an adoring husband to his wife of 70 years, Mary.

A longtime resident of Kettering, Ohio until relocating to Englewood, Fla., in 2001. Pete was a loving father and father-in-law to Dan (Sheila) Ankney, David (Diane) Ankney, Sally (Steve) Parker, a grandfather of nine, a great-grandfather of nine and was committed to family, friends, sports and addicted to golf.

After graduating from the University of Dayton in 1956, Pete would later become Head Coach at Fairmont High School and Canton McKinley High School where he would be inducted into the Hall of Fame at both schools. Pete's love of coaching would lead him back to the University of Dayton where he was Head coach for the 1963 and 1964 seasons.

A teacher, a coach, a businessman, and so much more, including involvement with the Indianapolis 500 and professional tennis-A True Renaissance Man!

As stated in his favorite speech, which he quoted often, The Gettysburg Address, "The world will little note, nor remember what we say here, but it will never forget what he did here!"

A celebration of his incredible life will be held when appropriate.

Published in Sun Newspapers on Oct. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

4 entries
October 7, 2020
Pete was an inspiration to me and I always looked up to him. He left big shoes to fill as head football coach at Fairmont High School. Our condolences to the Ankney family. We knew many of them well. So sorry to hear this. Pete was a special person.
Richard Hoppe
Friend
October 7, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Pete's family. He was not only a great coach, he was one heck of a teacher. I attended Fairmont 1957-1960 and was lucky enough to have him as my World History teacher. Truly a memorable man.
Steve Fisher
Student
October 7, 2020
Remember him as a neighbor/ Shroyer Estates/Rockhill Dr.and student in his history class/Fairmont/East Unit. Always smiling!!!
Carole Ning
Student
October 7, 2020
Lost a great man and Agonian...rest in heaven Pete! Prayers and condolences to the family.
timothy kenner
Friend
