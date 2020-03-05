|
|
Pete Self, Jr. beloved husband of the late Jean R. Self (nee Clark). Pete passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Englewood, Fla. at age 94.
Loving father of Vicki Hensley and the late Shirley Dean Self. Dear brother of Margie (Lloyd) Blankenship and the late Florence Schobert. Beloved uncle of Cindy, Scott, Shawn Blankenship, Karen Fread, Kathy Clinton, and Barbara Allen.
Visitation 10 a.m. Friday March 6 until time of Funeral Service at 11 a.m. at Spring Grove Funeral Homes (formerly Schmidt-Dhonau-Kucner) 10980 Reading Road, Sharonville, OH 45241. Burial will follow at Hopewell Cemetery.