Peter DiPiazza, 79, of Port Charlotte, FL, passed away on August 15, 2019. He was born on April 30, 1940 in Sicily, Italy.
Peter served his country in The United States Army from 1960 - 1962 followed by the Army Reserves and was proud to be an American.
Peter loved the Lord and was never ashamed who knew it. He received Christ in March of 1974. He portrayed unconditional love to his wife, family, friends and his church family. Peter's commitment to his faith was contagious. Rest in peace Peter DiPiazza.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sheila DiPiazza; his children, Salvator (Jill) DiPiazza, Bernadette (Glenn) Van Biert; and Peter I.R. DiPiazza; son in law, Joe Sarracino; sister, Frances DiPiazza Katteman; brother, Johnny DiPiazza; ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Peter is preceded in death by his daughters, Nina DiPiazza and Carmella DiPiazza.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 10-11 AM followed by a funeral service at 11AM at The Fellowship Church of Englewood, 140 Rotonda Blvd. West, Rotonda West, FL 33947.
Burial with military honors will take place at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Rd. 72, Sarasota, FL at 1:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: The Fellowship Church Youth Ministry, 140 Rotonda Blvd. West, Rotonda West, FL 33947.
Arrangements made by McKee Funeral Home, North Port, FL.